Valleyfair closes early after power outage
SHAKOPEE, Minn. -- A power outage Saturday evening in Shakopee has impacted a popular metro amusement park.
Valleyfair confirmed to WCCO the power is out at the park around 8:20 p.m. but was unable to give any more information.
The Scott County Sheriff's Office also confirmed the power outage and said the park is closed for the night.
This is a developing story. Stay with WCCO News for more information.
