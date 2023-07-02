Valleyfair closes early after power outage

SHAKOPEE, Minn. -- A power outage Saturday evening in Shakopee has impacted a popular metro amusement park.

Valleyfair confirmed to WCCO the power is out at the park around 8:20 p.m. but was unable to give any more information.

The Scott County Sheriff's Office also confirmed the power outage and said the park is closed for the night.

