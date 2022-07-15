POTUS approves storm and flooding recovery aid for 15 counties, 4 tribal nations in Minn.

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz on Friday announced that federal money has been approved in storm and flooding recovery for 15 counties and four tribal nations.

Walz says President Biden approved his request, made on June 23, for the damage inflicted by severe storms, winds and flooding from late April to late June in parts of the state.

The 15 counties include Beltrami, Clearwater, Cook, Kittson, Koochiching, Lake, Lake of the Woods, Mahnomen, Marshall, Norman, Pennington, Polk, Red Lake, Roseau and St. Louis counties.

Funds were also approved for tribal nations that include the Bois Forte Band of Chippewa, Leech Lake Band of Ojibwe, Red Lake Nation and White Earth Nation.

"I'm grateful to our federal partners for recognizing the hardship this spring's weather has brought so many Minnesotans," Walz said. "This is one step in the process of recovering from weeks of severe weather and unprecedented flooding across Northern Minnesota. The state will continue to support impacted residents and businesses in every way we can in coordination with the federal government's efforts."

Gov. Tim Walz surveys damage in May. Gov. Tim Walz's Office

The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) and Small Business Association (SBA) will also be making assessments for impacted residents and businesses, who may be able to get assistance through FEMA or low-interest loans through SBA.

Federal money has previously been approved for 23 counties after tornadoes, flooding and storms caused widespread damage in early May.