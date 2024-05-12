Possibly impaired driver arrested after causing crash with light rail in St. Paul, officials say

WCCO digital update: Morning of May 12, 2024

ST. PAUL, Minn. — A driver who caused a crash with a light rail train in St. Paul Sunday morning is suspected of driving under the influence, officials said.

The crash occurred around 5:30 a.m. at the intersection of University Avenue and Dale Street, according to Metro Transit.

A driver "disobeyed a traffic signal," causing a crash with a Green Line train, the agency said. No one in the train was hurt, but one passenger in the vehicle was hospitalized in stable condition.

The driver was arrested on suspicion of DUI, Metro Transit said.

Trains were briefly disrupted, but service has since been restored.