Watch CBS News
Twin Cities News

Possibly impaired driver arrested after causing crash with light rail in St. Paul, officials say

By Anthony Bettin

/ CBS Minnesota

WCCO digital update: Morning of May 12, 2024
WCCO digital update: Morning of May 12, 2024 01:07

ST. PAUL, Minn. — A driver who caused a crash with a light rail train in St. Paul Sunday morning is suspected of driving under the influence, officials said.

The crash occurred around 5:30 a.m. at the intersection of University Avenue and Dale Street, according to Metro Transit.

raw-car-vs-lrt-greiner-051224.jpg
WCCO

A driver "disobeyed a traffic signal," causing a crash with a Green Line train, the agency said. No one in the train was hurt, but one passenger in the vehicle was hospitalized in stable condition.

The driver was arrested on suspicion of DUI, Metro Transit said.

Trains were briefly disrupted, but service has since been restored.

Anthony Bettin

Anthony Bettin is a web producer at WCCO. He primarily covers breaking news and sports, with a focus on the Minnesota Vikings.

First published on May 12, 2024 / 9:46 AM CDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.