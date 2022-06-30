Fear of gas leak near U of M campus prompts evacuations

MINNEAPOLIS -- Crews are at the scene of a possible natural gas leak near the University of Minnesota.

Hennepin County EMS is asking the public to avoid the area of the 1700 block of University Avenue Southeast. The university issued an alert asking students to evacuate a college dorm on the same block.

The Minneapolis Fire Department says crews responded to a three-story fire to find a fire in the basement. As they were extinguishing the fire, they were getting reports of a sewer explosion that blew manhole covers starting at 18th Avenue, possibly all the way down to 10th Avenue.

The fire department says crews have evacuated all buildings along University Avenue from 10th Avenue to 19th Avenue. The fire department reported that the children at a nearby YMCA were also evacuated and placed on a bus for sheltering.

Those displaced by the explosion and evacuation can report to Northrop Auditorium for shelter, the university said in a follow-up alert.

No injuries have been reported at this time.

Crews are still getting calls for gas odors in the building and are evacuating people as necessary.

Centerpoint Energy is also responding to the scene.

This is a developing story. Check back with WCCO.com for updates.