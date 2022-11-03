Police: Woman found dead in Mpls. alley possibly killed in hit-and-run
MINNEAPOLIS -- Police say a woman was found dead in a south Minneapolis alleyway Thursday morning, and it's possible she was fatally injured in a hit-and-run.
Someone reported a body in the alley between Dupont and Emerson avenues south of West 25th Street around 6:25 a.m.
Investigators believe a vehicle caused the woman's injuries, and said she "was known to sleep in the alley."
Her identity has not been released. Her death is under investigation.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.