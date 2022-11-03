Police: Woman found dead in Mpls. alley possibly killed in hit-and-run

MINNEAPOLIS -- Police say a woman was found dead in a south Minneapolis alleyway Thursday morning, and it's possible she was fatally injured in a hit-and-run.

Someone reported a body in the alley between Dupont and Emerson avenues south of West 25th Street around 6:25 a.m.

CBS

Investigators believe a vehicle caused the woman's injuries, and said she "was known to sleep in the alley."

Her identity has not been released. Her death is under investigation.