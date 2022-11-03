Watch CBS News
Police: Woman found dead in Mpls. alley possibly killed in hit-and-run

By WCCO Staff

MINNEAPOLIS -- Police say a woman was found dead in a south Minneapolis alleyway Thursday morning, and it's possible she was fatally injured in a hit-and-run.

Someone reported a body in the alley between Dupont and Emerson avenues south of West 25th Street around 6:25 a.m.

Investigators believe a vehicle caused the woman's injuries, and said she "was known to sleep in the alley."

Her identity has not been released. Her death is under investigation.

WCCO Staff
The WCCO Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on WCCO.com.

November 3, 2022

