Police: Woman arrested after stabbing man in Brooklyn Park apartment
BROOKLYN PARK, Minn. -- A woman is in custody after she allegedly stabbed a man inside an apartment on Saturday morning.
Brooklyn Park police arrived at the 5800 block of 73rd Avenue around 11:30 a.m. and found a man who had been stabbed in the leg. He was taken to the hospital for medical treatment. His injuries were not life-threatening, police say.
The woman was also at the scene, and she was arrested without incident.
The case is under investigation.
Local Domestic Violence Resources
Women's Advocates
www.wadvocates.org
Crisis Line: (651) 227-8284
St. Paul & Ramsey County Domestic Abuse Intervention Project
https://www.stpaulintervention.org
Crisis Line: (651) 645-2824
Minnesota Day One
www.dayoneservices.org
Crisis Line: 1-866-223-1111
Esperanza United
esperanzaunited.org
Bilingual crisis line: (651) 772-1611.
For anonymous, confidential help, people can call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233 or 1-800-787-3224.
