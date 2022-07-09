Police: Woman arrested after stabbing man in Brooklyn Park apartment

BROOKLYN PARK, Minn. -- A woman is in custody after she allegedly stabbed a man inside an apartment on Saturday morning.

Brooklyn Park police arrived at the 5800 block of 73rd Avenue around 11:30 a.m. and found a man who had been stabbed in the leg. He was taken to the hospital for medical treatment. His injuries were not life-threatening, police say.

The woman was also at the scene, and she was arrested without incident.

The case is under investigation.

Local Domestic Violence Resources

Women's Advocates

www.wadvocates.org

Crisis Line: (651) 227-8284

St. Paul & Ramsey County Domestic Abuse Intervention Project

https://www.stpaulintervention.org

Crisis Line: (651) 645-2824

Minnesota Day One

www.dayoneservices.org

Crisis Line: 1-866-223-1111

Esperanza United

esperanzaunited.org

Bilingual crisis line: (651) 772-1611.

For anonymous, confidential help, people can call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233 or 1-800-787-3224.