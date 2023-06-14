Police use less-lethal round on knife-wielding man walking along St. Paul's Lafayette Bridge

ST. PAUL, Minn. – A 36-year-old man is in custody after police say he was seen walking along a St. Paul highway during rush hour, carrying a large knife.

St. Paul police say officers and state troopers were called just after 5:30 p.m. to the southbound side of Highway 52 on the Lafayette Bridge. There, police say they tried to talk with the man, who didn't respond.

MnDOT

Police say officers then "deployed a 40mm less lethal round" at the man, who was then taken into custody.

The man was evaluated by St. Paul Fire Department medics before he was taken to the Ramsey County Jail.