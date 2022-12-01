Police: Teen used ghost gun to shoot, kill 17-year-old Syoka Siko

BROOKLYN PARK, Minn. -- Brooklyn Park police say they've arrested two teenagers in connection with the death of a 17-year-old boy.

On the evening of Nov. 18, police say boys got into a car in Brooklyn Park, and were near Regent Apartments when one of the teenagers attempted to shoot outside the vehicle. Instead, his gunfire hit two of his friends inside the vehicle. One of them, 17-year-old Syoka Siko, later died at a hospital.

"We believe the intended target was outside the vehicle. The unintended targets were inside the vehicle," said Chief Mark Bruley.

The other victim survived. On Wednesday, police said they arrested the shooter and another teenager. They believe both had ghost guns connected to the shooting.

Police said the suspects ordered parts, under an alias, from a number of different websites and then assembled the guns at home through a simple milling process.

"Let me remind you that these are 17-year-old children who are not only able to order gun parts, but quickly assemble them in their bedroom, creating working firearms," said Bruley.

Brooklyn Park police said they've recovered 26 ghost guns this year. They work like regular guns, but don't have a serial number which means they can't be traced.

"It's going up every year and it seems that this is the primary tool that a lot of criminals are using," said Inspector Elliot Faust.

In this case, Siko's mother is making a plea for the public to help investigators find justice for her son.

"Any information that can help these guys here who are working so hard to figure out who killed my son to come forward and help out," said Alvera Voss.

Police said they are working with the county attorney to charge the two teenagers they arrested, and they are still looking for a third.

On Thursday evening, there will be a community conversation event regarding gun violence, happening at Ebenezer Community Church in Brooklyn Park.