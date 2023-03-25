Watch CBS News
Crime

Police: Suspects used sledgehammer to steal electronics at Target, 2 arrested

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

WCCO Digital Headlines: Morning of March 25, 2023
WCCO Digital Headlines: Morning of March 25, 2023 01:10

NORTH ST. PAUL, Minn. -- Police say two suspects are in custody after they allegedly used a sledgehammer to break display cases and rob a Target in North St. Paul.

Officers were dispatched to the Target at 2199 Highway 36 East on the report of the store being burglarized around 9 p.m. on Friday.

Police say when they arrived, they created a perimeter around the store and found the two suspects, arresting them without incident.

raw-fri-vo-target-robbery-north-stp-mendoza-21-27-3419.jpg
CBS

The suspects allegedly stole electronic items, though many of the items were recovered during the arrest, in addition to the sledgehammer.

The suspects were arrested on second-degree burglary, criminal damage to property, theft, and threats of violence. Two more suspects are also being investigated, police say.

WCCO Staff
wcco-cbs-minnesota.jpg

The WCCO Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on WCCO.com.

First published on March 25, 2023 / 9:59 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.