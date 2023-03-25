Police: Suspects used sledgehammer to steal electronics at Target, 2 arrested

NORTH ST. PAUL, Minn. -- Police say two suspects are in custody after they allegedly used a sledgehammer to break display cases and rob a Target in North St. Paul.

Officers were dispatched to the Target at 2199 Highway 36 East on the report of the store being burglarized around 9 p.m. on Friday.

Police say when they arrived, they created a perimeter around the store and found the two suspects, arresting them without incident.

The suspects allegedly stole electronic items, though many of the items were recovered during the arrest, in addition to the sledgehammer.

The suspects were arrested on second-degree burglary, criminal damage to property, theft, and threats of violence. Two more suspects are also being investigated, police say.