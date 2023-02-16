Police: Stolen vehicle crashes into St. Paul business after 90 mph pursuit, 3 teens arrested

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- A police pursuit ended dramatically Wednesday afternoon when three teenagers crashed an allegedly stolen car into a downtown St. Paul business.

The St. Paul Police Department says officers were called to the 300 block of Luella Street North on a report of two vehicles shooting at each other just before 4:30 p.m.

Officers located one of the suspect vehicles associated with the shooting, a black Jeep, traveling west on Minnehaha Avenue East from Ruth Street North.

Three teenagers crashed an allegedly stolen Jeep into Ox Cart Ale House in St. Paul CBS

Police say they attempted to conduct a traffic stop on the Jeep, but it sped away, going west onto Interstate 94.

Officers pursued the vehicle, saying the Jeep reached speeds up to 90 mph before it exited onto the Highway 52/6th Street ramp, entering downtown St. Paul. Police terminated the pursuit when they realized the vehicle was going downtown.

The Jeep then allegedly struck a passenger car before veering into Ox Cart Ale House on the corner of Wall and 6th streets.

SPPD says officers took the three occupants of the Jeep-- two 18-year-old men and one 17-year-old boy -- into custody.

Further investigation revealed the Jeep had been stolen from St. Paul.

Casings were also found at the original shooting scene and inside the vehicle, which contained a Glock handgun with a switch, police say.

No injuries were reported.