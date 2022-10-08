Police investigating shooting at apartment in Loring Park neighborhood
MINNEAPOLIS -- Police are investigating Friday night after getting called to a Loring Park apartment on a report of a shooting inside the building.
Officers say they responded to the incident on 215 Oak Grove Street at approximately 8:55 p.m. They found a man with an injury to his hand but determined it was not gun-related.
Police found evidence of gunfire in the hallway and say preliminary information indicates an altercation least to gunfire.
Shots were fired through a door and wall in the apartment complex.
No one was been arrested and the incident remains under investigation.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.