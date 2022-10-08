Watch CBS News
Police investigating shooting at apartment in Loring Park neighborhood

MINNEAPOLIS -- Police are investigating Friday night after getting called to a Loring Park apartment on a report of a shooting inside the building.

Officers say they responded to the incident on 215 Oak Grove Street at approximately 8:55 p.m. They found a man with an injury to his hand but determined it was not gun-related.

Police found evidence of gunfire in the hallway and say preliminary information indicates an altercation least to gunfire.

Shots were fired through a door and wall in the apartment complex.

No one was been arrested and the incident remains under investigation.

