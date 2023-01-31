Police seek 2 following overnight chase, multiple carjackings

MINNEAPOLIS -- Police are investigating after a high-speed pursuit overnight that involved at least three separate carjackings.

According to the Ramsey County Sheriff's Office, around 11 p.m. Monday police were pursuing a vehicle that they tried to pull over after it was observed speeding.

The sheriff's office says that the vehicle did eventually pull over, and two men got out and fled on foot, attempting to carjack another vehicle that was ultimately not successful.

The two got back into the first vehicle and tried to drive away. At that point, an officer performed a PIT maneuver on the vehicle. The two men then allegedly got out again and fled on foot, both seen carrying handguns in their mittens.

Investigators say two women were also in the vehicle, and one appeared to be overdosing. While police rendered aid and summoned medical support, one of the two men who fled allegedly carjacked another vehicle and the other ran up a hill onto County Road F in Arden Hills, where that suspect carjacked a different vehicle.

Sheriff's deputies found one of the carjacked vehicles abandoned in Mounds View. Investigators also determined that the first vehicle seen speeding prior to the pursuit was also stolen from Brooklyn Park.

Officers say that at one point, they received a call that a woman had been shot, but determined that one of the women in the vehicle placed that call, falsely reporting the shooting in an attempt to divert officers' attention elsewhere.

The investigation into the incident remains open.