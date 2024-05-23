Police searching for missing Bemidji man

BEMIDJI, Minn. — Authorities in Bemidji are asking for the public's help in the search for a missing 61-year-old man who they say has several significant mental health disabilities.

The Bemidji Police Department says Michael Dave Stuart was last seen around 4 a.m. on May 8 leaving the 900 block of Sixth Street Southeast area. His destination is unknown.

Bemidji Police Department

Police describe Stuart as having an inch-long beard and longer hair around his ears. He was wearing jeans, a green/camouflage jacket and a ball cap.

Authorities say Stuart has lived in Nebraska, Wisconsin and California in the past. They believe he may be trying to return to those areas.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or call the Bemidji Police Department at 218-333-9111.