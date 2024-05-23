Watch CBS News
Greater Minnesota News

Police searching for missing Bemidji man

By Alicia Esteban

/ CBS Minnesota

WCCO digital update: Afternoon of May 23, 2024
WCCO digital update: Afternoon of May 23, 2024 01:41

BEMIDJI, Minn. —  Authorities in Bemidji are asking for the public's help in the search for a missing 61-year-old man who they say has several significant mental health disabilities. 

The Bemidji Police Department says Michael Dave Stuart was last seen around 4 a.m. on May 8 leaving the 900 block of Sixth Street Southeast area. His destination is unknown. 

missing-bemidji-man.png
Bemidji Police Department

Police describe Stuart as having an inch-long beard and longer hair around his ears. He was wearing jeans, a green/camouflage jacket and a ball cap. 

Authorities say Stuart has lived in Nebraska, Wisconsin and California in the past. They believe he may be trying to return to those areas. 

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or call the Bemidji Police Department at 218-333-9111. 

First published on May 23, 2024 / 5:20 PM CDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.