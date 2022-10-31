Police searching for alleged vandal who stole sculpture in Mankato

MANKATO, Minn. -- Police are looking for a person they say vandalized a $15,000 sculpture in Mankato.

The sculpture, "Endeavor," sits outside the U.S. Bank on Hickory Street. City officials allege a man removed most of the sculpture around 12:25 a.m. Saturday.

Authorities did not describe the suspect, but shared surveillance photos.

The alleged vandal. Mankato Department of Public Safety

The sculpture is part of CityArt's walking tour, and the organization is offering a $1,000 reward for information leading to the alleged vandal's arrest.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Mankato Department of Public Safety at 507-387-8780.