Police searching for alleged vandal who stole sculpture in Mankato
MANKATO, Minn. -- Police are looking for a person they say vandalized a $15,000 sculpture in Mankato.
The sculpture, "Endeavor," sits outside the U.S. Bank on Hickory Street. City officials allege a man removed most of the sculpture around 12:25 a.m. Saturday.
Authorities did not describe the suspect, but shared surveillance photos.
The sculpture is part of CityArt's walking tour, and the organization is offering a $1,000 reward for information leading to the alleged vandal's arrest.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Mankato Department of Public Safety at 507-387-8780.
