Missing 71-year-old Lake Elmo woman found safe, police say

UPDATE: The missing person alert for Sandra Brogren has officially been canceled by the Washington County Sheriff's Office. She has been located safe.

Officials want to thank everyone who assisted in the search and anyone who shared information,

The original story is posted below

LAKE ELMO, Minn. — Authorities in Lake Elmo are asking for the public's help in finding a missing 71-year-old woman.

Officials say Sandra "Sandy" Brogren left her residence on the 9000 block of 55th Street North in Lake Elmo around 5 p.m. on May 23 on foot and never returned.

Police say she suffers from dementia and is somewhat nonverbal. Brogren was last seen wearing a white shirt with dark horizontal stripes, black shoes, and black pants. She stands 5 feet, 3 inches tall and weighs 130 pounds.

Minnesota BCA

Anyone who has seen Brogren or knows anything about her whereabouts is asked to call 911 or contact the Washington County Sheriff's Office at 651-439-9381.