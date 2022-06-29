Police say drone dropped candy near group of kids fishing, investigated as 'suspicious activity'

FOLEY, Minn. -- The Benton County Sheriff's Office says that they're investigating after a drone flying over a group of children fishing in Watab Township dropped a bag of candy near them.

Investigators say they're investigating the Monday incident as a suspicious activity.

Police say that it happened near the former King's Inn property at about 6 p.m.

One of the give kids that were fishing say they saw the drone come out of a wooded area on the northern side of the property. The drone flew above the group before flying away. It then returned and dropped a bag of candy near the kids.

Witnesses say they saw a black SUV parked in the northern section of the property, which was then seen leaving hastily after the candy had been dropped. The first letters of the license plate were observed by one witness to read "FED."

One witness also said that the driver was a man in his mid- to late-30s who had short brown hair, and was wearing a black T-shirt and blue jeans. He was seen leaving along Highway 10.

Anyone with information about this incident or the suspects is asked to contact the Benton County Sheriff's Office at 320-968-7201.