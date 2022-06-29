Watch CBS News
Crime

Police say drone dropped candy near group of kids fishing, investigated as 'suspicious activity'

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

Mid-morning headline from June 29, 2022
Mid-morning headline from June 29, 2022 02:29

FOLEY, Minn. -- The Benton County Sheriff's Office says that they're investigating after a drone flying over a group of children fishing in Watab Township dropped a bag of candy near them.

Investigators say they're investigating the Monday incident as a suspicious activity.

Police say that it happened near the former King's Inn property at about 6 p.m.

One of the give kids that were fishing say they saw the drone come out of a wooded area on the northern side of the property. The drone flew above the group before flying away. It then returned and dropped a bag of candy near the kids.

Witnesses say they saw a black SUV parked in the northern section of the property, which was then seen leaving hastily after the candy had been dropped. The first letters of the license plate were observed by one witness to read "FED."

One witness also said that the driver was a man in his mid- to late-30s who had short brown hair, and was wearing a black T-shirt and blue jeans. He was seen leaving along Highway 10.

Anyone with information about this incident or the suspects is asked to contact the Benton County Sheriff's Office at 320-968-7201.

WCCO Staff
wcco-cbs-minnesota.jpg

The WCCO Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on WCCO.com.

First published on June 29, 2022 / 10:42 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

EMERGENCY COMPONENT - LOCAL

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.