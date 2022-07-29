Police respond to homicide in north Minneapolis
MINNEAPOLIS -- Authorities are investigating Thursday night following a homicide in north Minneapolis.
The Minneapolis Police Department has released few details on the killing but say it happened near the intersection of 22nd Avenue North and 4th Street North, in the city's Hawthorne neighborhood.
WCCO-TV sent a photojournalist to the scene. Check back for updates to this story.
