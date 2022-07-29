Watch CBS News
Local News

Police respond to homicide in north Minneapolis

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

Shots fired in downtown Minneapolis hours after fatal shooting
Shots fired in downtown Minneapolis hours after fatal shooting 00:00

MINNEAPOLIS -- Authorities are investigating Thursday night following a homicide in north Minneapolis. 

The Minneapolis Police Department has released few details on the killing but say it happened near the intersection of 22nd Avenue North and 4th Street North, in the city's Hawthorne neighborhood. 

WCCO-TV sent a photojournalist to the scene. Check back for updates to this story. 
 

WCCO Staff
wcco-cbs-minnesota.jpg

The WCCO Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on WCCO.com.

First published on July 28, 2022 / 11:11 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.