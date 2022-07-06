Police report fatal shooting near downtown Minneapolis
MINNEAPOLIS -- Minneapolis police say they're investigating a fatal shooting that happened along Nicollet Avenue and East 18th Street Tuesday evening.
Few other details were immediately available, but the shooting appears to have happened in the vicinity of the Nico Apartments building just south of Interstate 94.
Police say they will update with more information as it's available.
This is a developing story. Stay with WCCO for further updates.
