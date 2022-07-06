Watch CBS News
Crime

Police report fatal shooting near downtown Minneapolis

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

WCCO digital update: Afternoon of July 5, 2022
WCCO digital update: Afternoon of July 5, 2022 01:09

MINNEAPOLIS -- Minneapolis police say they're investigating a fatal shooting that happened along Nicollet Avenue and East 18th Street Tuesday evening.

Few other details were immediately available, but the shooting appears to have happened in the vicinity of the Nico Apartments building just south of Interstate 94.

Police say they will update with more information as it's available.

This is a developing story. Stay with WCCO for further updates.

WCCO Staff
wcco-cbs-minnesota.jpg

The WCCO Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on WCCO.com.

First published on July 5, 2022 / 8:04 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

EMERGENCY COMPONENT - LOCAL

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.