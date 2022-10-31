Police report 4 separate instances of fireworks being thrown in Dinkytown

MINNEAPOLIS -- Police in Minneapolis are investigating at least four different instances of fireworks being ignited and fired at structures and bystanders in and around the Dinkytown area over the weekend.

According to police, the incidents took place over the weekend.

The earliest happened on the 1600 block of University Avenue Southeast just before midnight Saturday. There, officers say they responded to a report of "fireworks being fired at structures," and that a group was gathering in a parking lot. By the time they arrived, the group had dispersed.

Then, around 1 a.m. Sunday, officers responded to another call, this one of a "group of males throwing fireworks at people," and reports a group was attempting to crash a party nearby. One man was injured in connection with that incident, allegedly as a result of an assault.

Then, at about quarter to 3 a.m., there was a report on the 1200 block of 4th Street Southeast. Police were informed a group was banging on windows and shooting firecrackers at people. In this case, the group was still there when officers arrived, but dispersed quickly thereafter. No injuries were reported in this incident.

Police report that there was another incident that did involve injuries, but didn't elaborate.

It is unknown if these four incidents are related.