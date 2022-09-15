Watch CBS News
Crime

Police ask for public's assistance in Ogilvie apparent homicide

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

WCCO digital headlines: Morning of Sept. 15, 2022
WCCO digital headlines: Morning of Sept. 15, 2022 01:41

MORA, Minn. -- Deputies were conducting a welfare check at a residence in Ogilvie early Tuesday afternoon when they discovered a dead person who they say suffered "obvious homicidal violence."

A man in his 40s has been arrested on probable cause of second-degree murder and was booked into the Kanabec County Jail. 

The Kanabec County Sheriff's Office is asking people living near Ogilvie to contact them if they noticed any unusual activity between Monday evening and Tuesday morning. They also ask if anyone finds a hatchet or sharp object abandoned on their property to call the sheriff's office.

The incident is under investigation.

WCCO Staff
wcco-cbs-minnesota.jpg

The WCCO Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on WCCO.com.

First published on September 15, 2022 / 12:33 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.