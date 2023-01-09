Watch CBS News
Police: Pregnant woman fatally shot outside Amazon facility in Lakeville, baby delivered

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

LAKEVILLE, Minn. -- Police in Lakeville are investigating after a pregnant woman was fatally shot outside an Amazon Fulfillment Center Warehouse Sunday evening. 

According to police, officers were dispatched shortly before 7 p.m. after a 31-year-old woman suffered a gunshot wound. The woman was inside a vehicle in the parking lot of the warehouse when she was shot, located at 9800 217th Street West. 

Emergency responders provided treatment on scene and she was taken to Hennepin Healthcare with life-threatening injuries. She died later in the evening. 

The victim was pregnant at the time of the shooting and hospital staff were able to deliver the baby, police said. The baby's condition is unknown. 

Police say an "acquaintance involved" was identified as a 32-year-old Minneapolis man, and he's been booked in Dakota County Jail on pending charges of second-degree manslaughter. 

The suspect has "employment affiliation" with the facility, according to police. 

Details are limited. The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension and Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office are assisting police in the investigation.

For anonymous, confidential help, people can call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233 or 1-800-787-3224.

First published on January 9, 2023 / 9:40 AM

