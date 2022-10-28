Police officer completes food delivery for driver

EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn – It's not every day you see a uniformed officer making DoorDash runs.

Friday morning, a DoorDash driver collided with a deer, which rendered his car undrivable. Eden Prairie Police Officer Steve Pantelis responded to the crash.

After finding out the driver was in the process of completing a food delivery for DoorDash, officer Pantelis completed the delivery to a neighboring city.

Early this morning, EPPD Ofc. Pantelis responded to a car vs. deer crash. The driver was uninjured, but the car was not drivable. The driver was working for @DoorDash, but now was unable to complete the delivery. Ofc. Pantelis completed the delivery to a neighboring city. pic.twitter.com/Ja89Q85P4q — Eden Prairie PD (@EdenPrairiePD) October 28, 2022

Officer Pantelis is a former member of the United States Marine Corps, and was welcomed to the Eden Prairie Police Department last June.