Police need help finding missing adult in Bloomington
BLOOMINGTON, Minn. — Bloomington police are asking the public to keep their eyes open for missing 53-year-old Gatson Chavez.
Police say the man went missing from the area of 92nd and Nicollet and was last seen wearing blue jeans and a long-sleeved shirt.
They are asking anyone who may have seen Gatson Chavez to please call the Bloomington Police Department.
