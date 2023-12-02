Watch CBS News
Police need help finding missing adult in Bloomington

BLOOMINGTON, Minn. — Bloomington police are asking the public to keep their eyes open for missing 53-year-old Gatson Chavez. 

Police say the man went missing from the area of 92nd and Nicollet and was last seen wearing blue jeans and a long-sleeved shirt. 

They are asking anyone who may have seen Gatson Chavez to please call the Bloomington Police Department. 

December 2, 2023

