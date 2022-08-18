Police: Man who broke into Wisconsin home wanted a bath

CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. -- A Minnesota man who allegedly broke into an occupied Wisconsin home last week and locked himself in a bathroom never had a chance to come clean.

He was getting ready to take a bath when authorities arrived.

Authorities say the 29-year-old St. Paul, Minnesota man was filling up the tub when Chippewa Falls police who answered the call of a stranger in the home ordered him to come out of the bathroom. He did, wearing only a T-shirt and underwear that was inside-out. His pants were on the bathroom floor, the Eau Claire Leader-Telegram reported.

The unbathed suspect had an odor of alcohol, police said

No one residing in the home said they knew the man and don't know how he got in. The man told police he lived in the home with his girlfriend. He continued to maintain he was in his own residence after officers told him he was in Chippewa Falls, about 90 miles from St. Paul.

The man is facing charges of burglary to a dwelling and criminal trespass. He was ordered not to possess or consume alcohol.