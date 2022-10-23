Police: Man shot outside vehicle in north Minneapolis expected to survive
MINNEAPOLIS -- Police are investigating after they found a man shot near his vehicle in north Minneapolis Saturday night.
Officers responded to a report of multiple shots at the 3800 block of Penn Avenue North shortly before 7:40 p.m.
The victim was taken to the hospital with an apparent non-life-threatening gunshot wound, police say.
No arrests have been made.
