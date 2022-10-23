Watch CBS News
Police: Man shot outside vehicle in north Minneapolis expected to survive

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS -- Police are investigating after they found a man shot near his vehicle in north Minneapolis Saturday night.

Officers responded to a report of multiple shots at the 3800 block of Penn Avenue North shortly before 7:40 p.m.

The victim was taken to the hospital with an apparent non-life-threatening gunshot wound, police say.

No arrests have been made.

First published on October 22, 2022 / 9:34 PM

