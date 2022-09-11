Police: Man shot in Brooklyn Park McDonald's parking lot

BROOKLYN PARK, Minn. -- Shots were fired at a McDonald's in a north Minneapolis suburb Saturday night, resulting in one man going to the hospital.

Officers were dispatched to the McDonald's at 1480 85th Avenue North after several 911 calls reporting shots fired.

Police say they found a car that had been shot and a man with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound inside it. The victim was transported to the hospital.

Multiple spent shell casings were found in the parking lot.

The incident is under investigation.