Police: Man on stolen motorcycle killed in Minneapolis crash, another man injured

MINNEAPOLIS -- Minneapolis police are investigating a fatal crash involving a stolen motorcycle early Tuesday morning.

According to police, officers from the 3rd Precinct responded at around 1:45 a.m. to the report of a crash with injuries at the intersection of 26th Street East and Hiawatha Avenue. When they arrived, officers found two men injured.

Police say a preliminary investigation determined the two men were riding the motorcycle when they "apparently went through a red light" at the intersection and struck another vehicle.

RELATED: Hazmat road accidents in the U.S. have more than doubled in the past decade

One of the motorcycle occupants, a man in his 40s, was declared dead at the scene. Another occupant, who is in his late 30s, was taken to Hennepin Healthcare with unspecified injuries.

CBS

There were no other injuries.

According to police, the motorcycle was later determined to be stolen and a gun was also recovered at the scene.

No arrests have been made as the investigation continues. The Minnesota State Patrol is also investigating the crash.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS or visit the website.