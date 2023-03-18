Police: Man injured after exchanging gunfire with gas station security guard

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- A man was injured after he allegedly shot at an armed security guard at a St. Paul gas station and the security guard fired back at him, police say.

The incident happened around 8:40 p.m. Friday at the Speedway on the 800 block of Johnson Parkway.

The security guard had taken the man out of the store for being disorderly, police say. The man then went to his car and came back into the store with a handgun. After the guard told him he couldn't come in, the man allegedly started shooting at the security officer, who returned fire.

The man then ran back towards his car and fled the scene.

Police say they were able to track the car to the address where it was registered. There, they found the 41-year-old suspect and took him into custody. He had two non-threatening gunshot wounds in his arm.

Police found a handgun in the car.