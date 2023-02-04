Police: Man expected to recover after stabbing in Minneapolis

MINNEAPOLIS -- A man is expected to recover after being stabbed Saturday morning in Minneapolis.

The Minneapolis Police Department says officers responded to Hennepin Healthcare to take an assault report for a man with non-life-threatening stab wounds shortly after 8 a.m.

Investigators say preliminary information indicates the victim was approached by two men who assaulted him. He then ran home and went to the hospital for treatment.

The victim told police he was new to the area and was not sure where the assault took place.

No one has been arrested.