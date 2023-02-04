Watch CBS News
Crime

Police: Man expected to recover after stabbing in Minneapolis

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

WCCO Digital Headlines: Morning of Feb. 4, 2023
WCCO Digital Headlines: Morning of Feb. 4, 2023 00:55

MINNEAPOLIS -- A man is expected to recover after being stabbed Saturday morning in Minneapolis.

The Minneapolis Police Department says officers responded to Hennepin Healthcare to take an assault report for a man with non-life-threatening stab wounds shortly after 8 a.m.

Investigators say preliminary information indicates the victim was approached by two men who assaulted him. He then ran home and went to the hospital for treatment.

The victim told police he was new to the area and was not sure where the assault took place.

No one has been arrested.

WCCO Staff
wcco-cbs-minnesota.jpg

The WCCO Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on WCCO.com.

First published on February 4, 2023 / 4:15 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.