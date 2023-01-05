Watch CBS News
Police: Logan Barham stabbed to death in St. Louis Park apartment, woman in custody

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

ST. LOUIS PARK, Minn. – A woman is in custody in connection to the stabbing death of a St. Louis Park man on Tuesday.

Police say it happened at about 2:35 p.m. in an apartment building on the 7300 block of Cedar Lake Road South.

The victim was taken to Hennepin Healthcare in Minneapolis, where he died from his injuries. He was identified Wednesday by the Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office as 22-year-old Logan Gregory Barham. His official cause of death was from a "sharp force injury of the chest."

Police arrested a woman who was "known to the victim," and say there is no threat to the public.

