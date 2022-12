Man found dead with gunshot wound on St. Paul's east side

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- St. Paul police responded to the city's 35th homicide of the year early Tuesday morning.

They found a man not breathing in a parking lot in the 1500 block of Jessamine Lane on the east side. He had been shot.

Paramedics pronounced him dead at the scene.

No one is in custody. Anyone with information should call police.