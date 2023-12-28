Police investigating drowning death on Lake of the Woods

BAUDETTE, Minn. — Police in northern Minnesota are investigating a drowning death that occurred early Thursday morning on Lake of the Woods.

The Lake of the Woods County Sheriff's Office says it was notified of a possible drowning at the Northwest Angle near Flag Island on Lake of the Woods shortly after 8 a.m.

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension and Minnesota Department of Natural Resources assisted the sheriff's office in a search of the area. The Cass County Lakes Area Dive Team was also called to assist.

The sheriff's office says the body of a man was recovered in approximately 10 feet of water around 3:05 p.m.

The incident remains under investigation.

The identity of the victim will be released at a later time.