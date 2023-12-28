Watch CBS News
Police investigating drowning death on Lake of the Woods

By Riley Moser

/ CBS Minnesota

BAUDETTE, Minn. — Police in northern Minnesota are investigating a drowning death that occurred early Thursday morning on Lake of the Woods.

The Lake of the Woods County Sheriff's Office says it was notified of a possible drowning at the Northwest Angle near Flag Island on Lake of the Woods shortly after 8 a.m.

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension and Minnesota Department of Natural Resources assisted the sheriff's office in a search of the area. The Cass County Lakes Area Dive Team was also called to assist.

The sheriff's office says the body of a man was recovered in approximately 10 feet of water around 3:05 p.m.

The incident remains under investigation.

The identity of the victim will be released at a later time.

Riley Moser

Riley Fletcher Moser is a digital line producer at wcco.com. At WCCO, she often covers breaking news and feature stories. In 2022, Riley received an honorable mention in sports writing from the Iowa College Media Association.

