Police investigating after body found near St. Cloud Tech High School

ST. CLOUD, Minn. — Police in St. Cloud are investigating after finding a body near Tech High School on Monday.

The St. Cloud Fire Department was called to the 4200 block of 33rd Street South shortly after 11 a.m. for a small grass fire. The fire had broken out in a natural area next to Tech High School.

Upon arrival, firefighters found a dead person in the area, police say.

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension and the Minnesota Fire Marshall's Office is assisting in the investigation.

Police say there is no known threat to the public at the time.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to call the St. Cloud Police Department at 320-251-1200. Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Tri-County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-255-1301 or online.