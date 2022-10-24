Woman dead, man arrested after shooting in St. Cloud
ST. CLOUD, Minn. -- Police in St. Cloud say a woman is dead and a man is in custody after a shooting Monday morning.
According to the city's police department, the shooting happened on the 400 block of Lincoln Avenue Northeast.
A woman died at the scene. A 36-year-old man whom police called a "person of interest" was arrested.
The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is assisting. The shooting is still being investigated.
