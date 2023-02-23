Police investigate shooting, carjacking in Brooklyn Park
BROOKLYN PARK, Minn. -- Police are investigating after an apparent shooting and carjacking Thursday.
The incident happened just after noon on the 5700 block of Brookdale Drive North.
Responding officers said that a man was found at the scene with several gunshot wounds. He was taken to the hospital in critical condition.
Police say that, after setting up a perimeter, they discovered that a driver had been carjacked not far from the scene of the shooting. The driver was not hurt, and the vehicle that was stolen was found crashed in a nearby neighborhood.
Investigators believe the incidents are related.
The suspect has not been apprehended, but it's believed that the shooting victim and the carjacker knew each other.
