Police investigate Minneapolis's 67th homicide of 2022

Crime Without Punishment: U.S. unsolved homicide rates soar; Minneapolis is pacing even worse

MINNEAPOLIS -- Police say they're investigating the city's 67th homicide of the year after a man was found shot Tuesday morning.

Officers responded to the 4100 block of Fourth Avenue South at about 6 a.m. Investigators say they found a man who had been shot.

Members of the police department's forensics division were on hand to process the scene.

No one has been arrested, and the victim's identity has not yet been released.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).