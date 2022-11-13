Police investigate fatal shooting near downtown St. Paul

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- Police in St. Paul are investigating after a man was found dead early Sunday morning near downtown.

Officers were called to the 200 block of West Ninth Street shortly after 2 a.m. There, they found a man with a gunshot wound who was pronounced dead at the scene.

No one has been arrested at this time, and anyone with information is asked to call 651-266-5650.

Police say it's the 33rd homicide of the year in St. Paul.