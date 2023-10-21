Watch CBS News
Crime

Police investigate apparent overnight shooting along Nicollet Mall

By Eric Henderson

/ CBS Minnesota

Police investigate apparent shooting along Nicollet Mall
Police investigate apparent shooting along Nicollet Mall 00:22

MINNEAPOLIS — Police are investigating an apparent shooting that happened along Nicollet Mall in downtown Minneapolis overnight.

The incident happened just before 5 a.m. in front of the Nicollet Diner and Roxy Cabaret along Grant Street.

The Minneapolis Police Department forensics team was seen placing evidence markers. Around a dozen other officers were searching for evidence as well.

Roughly one block was closed off for the investigation.

We'll continue to update you here on WCCO as we learn more.  

First published on October 21, 2023 / 8:59 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.