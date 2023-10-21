Police investigate apparent overnight shooting along Nicollet Mall

MINNEAPOLIS — Police are investigating an apparent shooting that happened along Nicollet Mall in downtown Minneapolis overnight.

The incident happened just before 5 a.m. in front of the Nicollet Diner and Roxy Cabaret along Grant Street.

The Minneapolis Police Department forensics team was seen placing evidence markers. Around a dozen other officers were searching for evidence as well.

Roughly one block was closed off for the investigation.

