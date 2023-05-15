45-year-old man arrested in White Bear Lake townhome fire

WHITE BEAR LAKE, Minn. -- Officials in White Bear Lake say a 45-year-old man is now in custody following an overnight townhome fire.

According to the city's fire department, firefighters responded shortly after 11:30 p.m. Sunday to the fire at a four-unit townhome on the 2600 block of Aspen Court. When they arrived, one unit was fully engulfed and the fire was spreading to a neighboring unit.

CBS News

Fire officials said a resident told emergency responders that one person was unable to escape. Firefighters later located the person inside. The individual was taken to a hospital with critical injuries. No other injuries were mentioned.

According to officials, a 45-year-old man was treated by medical staff and later arrested in connection to the fire. He's being held at Ramsey County Adult Detention Center on pending charges of negligent fires and dangerous smoking.

The fire is under investigation.