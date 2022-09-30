Watch CBS News
Police, FBI searching for 3 of 4 suspects in Edina bank robbery

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

EDINA, Minn. -- Authorities are searching for three of four suspects after they robbed an ATM technician Friday afternoon.

The robbery happened at approximately 2:32 p.m. at U.S. Bank on 4100 West 50th Street in Edina.

Police say the suspects stole an undisclosed amount of cash and fled the scene in two different vehicles - a blue SUV and a silver SUV.

Officers arrested the driver of the blue SUV shortly after the robbery. The silver SUV left the area northbound on Highway 100.

The Edina Police Department and the FBI are investigating the incident.

