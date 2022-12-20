Watch CBS News
Greater Minnesota News

Police dog and 2 other dogs die in Chisago Co. house fire

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

WCCO digital headlines: Morning of Dec. 20, 2022
WCCO digital headlines: Morning of Dec. 20, 2022 01:09

NESSEL TOWNSHIP, Minn. -- A K-9 officer and two other dogs were killed in a house fire that happened in Chisago County Monday afternoon.

The county sheriff's office said that responding agencies arrived at the house to find it fully engulfed in flames. The home belongs to a deputy with the department.

The family was not at home, but the deputy's K-9 partner, Kyro, and two other dogs were inside the home when it caught on fire.

The department reported "with extreme sadness" that none of those three dogs survived the blaze.

Authorities reported that the deputy and his family lost everything in the fire. They've set up a GoFundMe for the Fischer family in association with the Chisago County Sheriff's Office Foundation.

"We are forever grateful for K-9 Deputy Kyro's service and he will not be forgotten," the department concluded.

We have devastating news to report this evening, Earlier this afternoon Chisago County resources were dispatched to a...

Posted by Chisago County Sheriff's Office on Monday, December 19, 2022
WCCO Staff
wcco-cbs-minnesota.jpg

The WCCO Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on WCCO.com.

First published on December 20, 2022 / 9:03 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.