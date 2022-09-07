Watch CBS News
Police detain 1 after shots fired and car crashes in Brooklyn Park

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

BROOKLYN PARK, Minn. -- One person has been detained after shots were fired in Brooklyn Park Tuesday evening.

The incident happened around 6:30 p.m. on the 5800 block of 73rd Avenue. Officers in the area heard shots being fired, and shortly after two vehicles were seen fleeing at high speeds.

A short distance away, police found one of the vehicles had crashed and was abandoned.

A resident told police they saw one of the occupants drop an object in their neighbor's yard. Police found a firearm where the neighbor directed them.

They also found and detained one person.

Though shell casings were found in the street, police were not able to find any victims or damage to nearby property.

The incident remains under investigation.

