Police chiefs decry legislation on school resource officers

MINNEAPOLIS -- Police chiefs across the state are speaking out against legislation regarding school resource officers. Many are saying the new law is vague and unclear, and puts students, staff and officers in potentially dangerous situations.

Eagan Police Chief Roger New isn't alone in wanting some clarity regarding this law, especially with the school year and school activities, which is just days away in Eagan.

New says the issue for him is not entirely about the use of force, but that is a concern, particularly when it comes down to when and how officers use force in certain situations.

The Minnesota Peace and Police Officers Association issued a statement saying the law would prohibit school resource officers from using force when a student is destroying school property or is disorderly.

New says, oftentimes, force is necessary to keep a student from hurting themselves, especially during a mental health crisis. He says he's disappointed the law enforcement leaders were not consulted when this bill was written.

"Had we had an opportunity to have some dialogue regarding this issue, we may not be where we are at today, where many police departments are considering pulling their school resource officers or considering workarounds to get our police officers back in the schools," New said.

New says school resource officers build relationships with students, and many students have told him they enjoy having those officers in school.

Eagan has three SROs and, as of now, they will be in schools this fall. But officers have been pulled from Anoka-Hennepin Schools and Moorhead Public Schools until there's more clarity with regard to this law.