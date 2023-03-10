Watch CBS News
Police chase ends in crash in northeast Minneapolis

MINNEAPOLIS -- A police pursuit ended in a northeast Minneapolis crash that's believed to involved injuries.

The crash happened at 2nd Avenue Southeast and University Avenue Southeast after 10 a.m. Friday.

Few details are available, but witnesses tell WCCO that law enforcement were pursuing an SUV when it crashed. Multiple people were removed from the SUV.

