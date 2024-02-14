Watch CBS News
Local News

Police asking for information in Alexandria fire

By Cole Premo

/ CBS Minnesota

Morning headlines from Feb. 14, 2024
Morning headlines from Feb. 14, 2024 01:52

ALEXANDRIA, Minn. — Police in Alexandria say there's an active fire investigation underway Wednesday morning.

According to police, officers responded shortly after 6:30 a.m. to a fire on the 1000 block of Jefferson Street, which is a residential neighborhood.

Police have closed off the intersections at Ninth and 10th avenues at Jefferson Street. The public is being asked to stay away from the area due to the active investigation.

MORE NEWS: NEXT Weather: Snow returns after lack of winter weather

Details are limited.

Anyone with information about the fire is asked to call Alexandria police at 320-763-6631.   

Cole Premo
1559230056268.jpg

Cole Premo is a web producer at WCCO.com. For more than a decade, he's been covering breaking news and weather, daily topics, stories from the Native community and more in Minnesota.

First published on February 14, 2024 / 8:54 AM CST

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.