Police asking for information in Alexandria fire

ALEXANDRIA, Minn. — Police in Alexandria say there's an active fire investigation underway Wednesday morning.

According to police, officers responded shortly after 6:30 a.m. to a fire on the 1000 block of Jefferson Street, which is a residential neighborhood.

Police have closed off the intersections at Ninth and 10th avenues at Jefferson Street. The public is being asked to stay away from the area due to the active investigation.

MORE NEWS: NEXT Weather: Snow returns after lack of winter weather

Details are limited.

Anyone with information about the fire is asked to call Alexandria police at 320-763-6631.