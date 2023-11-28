Police arrest six, detain 15 after search warrant in St. Cloud narcotics investigation

ST. CLOUD, Minn. — A search warrant amid a narcotics investigation resulted in the arrests of six adults Tuesday afternoon, according to the St. Cloud Police Department.

It happened at a home on the 400 block of Sixth Street Northeast.

Officials detained 15 adults in total.

Officers from the St. Cloud Police's Community Response Team, Violent Offender Task Force and St. Cloud SWAT conducted the search.

All six of those arrested had active warrants out for their arrest, according to the department.

They all are from St. Cloud and were transported to the Benton County Jail.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the St. Cloud Police Department 320-251-1200, the Tri-County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-255-1301 or their website.

No one was injured in the search or arrests.