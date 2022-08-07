Police arrest 4 juveniles after chase ends in crash on I-35E

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- St. Paul police arrested four juveniles after a police chase ended in a crash on northbound I-35E near Little Canada Road late Saturday afternoon.

St. Paul police say they spotted a vehicle they believed to be a stolen rental car. They had been tracking the vehicle using GPS from the rental company.

A car fleeing from police just crashed on northbound 35E at Little Canada Rd. before the occupants jumped out and ran across the freeway. Appears they were all taken into custody on the on-ramp.



Officers requested help from the state patrol, which dispatched a helicopter in response.

Stop sticks were attempted on the allegedly stolen car, which then swerved and hit the median. Police say the suspects then jumped out of the vehicle and ran on foot from officers.

Police quickly arrested the fleeing suspects - one man and three women, all under 18. Two of the women were taken to the hospital with minor injuries.