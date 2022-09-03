Police: 4 arrested after shots fired in Uptown

MINNEAPOLIS -- Four people were arrested early Saturday morning after a report of gunfire in south Minneapolis.

Police say the incident took place at Lagoon and Hennepin avenues around 2 a.m. They found a large crowd at the scene. One woman and three men were arrested on various charges.

A woman hurt her hand and was taken to Abbot Northwestern Hospital.

The hospital restricted access to its emergency department. In a statement, Allina said it was taking steps to protect its staff and patients.