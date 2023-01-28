Watch CBS News
Police: 15-year-old shot in neck in St. Paul

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- Police in St. Paul say a teenager is in the hospital Friday night after he was shot in the neck.

The St. Paul Police Department says officers were dispatched to the intersection of Conway Avenue and Pederson Street around 6:30 p.m. on a report of a juvenile who had been shot.

Officers say they found a 15-year-old male with an apparent gunshot wound. He was transported to Regions Hospital for treatment still conscious and breathing.

No arrests have been made.

January 27, 2023

