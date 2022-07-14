Planned Parenthood of Illinois and Wisconsin partnering to increase abortion access

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Planned Parenthood organizations in Illinois and Wisconsin are joining forces to increase abortion access.

The partnership comes after lawmakers in Wisconsin enacted strict limitations on abortions. Due to a Wisconsin law passed before the Civil War, abortions in the state were forced to stop immediately almost three weeks ago.

The Wisconsin Attorney General is challenging it, but right now abortion providers face prosecution.

Right now - doctors in Wisconsin can only terminate a pregnancy if the mother's life is in danger. But with questions even about that - many doctors are still unclear on what services they can offer.

It's one reason Planned Parenthood built a big facility in downstate Illinois - near Missouri - where the laws are more restrictive. That's so people needing care have a place to go.

And its why Illinois Lieutenant Governor Juliana Stratton told lawmakers on Capitol Hill this week that Illinois has already been overwhelmed with women from other states seeking abortions here.

On Thursday, Planned Parenthood of Wisconsin and Illinois said this new partnership has already allowed them to provide Wisconsin women with transportation support, gas money, and other financial assistance to cross the border

The Planned Parenthood of Illinois is expecting an increase in demand for their services.

